AAX Token (AAB) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $39,000.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.13 or 0.00879489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00100766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043730 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

