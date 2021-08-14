$19.32 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to announce sales of $19.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $15.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.49 million to $86.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $102.68 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $106.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

ASPU stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.05. 92,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.16.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspen Group by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 894,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Aspen Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

