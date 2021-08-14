-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after buying an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,996,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,642. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

