-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after buying an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,996,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,642. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.