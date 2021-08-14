Zacks: Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. The AZEK reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $201,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The AZEK by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 497,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.16. 1,324,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.48. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

