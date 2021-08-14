HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 0.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 165,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,845. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.66.

