Klingman & Associates LLC Has $256,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,493,000 after acquiring an additional 135,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $5,084,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 417,436 shares of company stock worth $30,338,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

