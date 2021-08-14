Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Holdings Lifted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.81. 465,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42.

