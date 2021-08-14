1,064 Shares in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,982. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.75. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $150.52 and a 52 week high of $222.22.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

