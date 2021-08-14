1,064 Shares in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,982. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.75. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $150.52 and a 52 week high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

