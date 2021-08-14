Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,805 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

RMM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,906. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $189,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $296,213.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

