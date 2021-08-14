23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 23andMe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ME traded down 0.33 on Friday, hitting 7.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,815,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,568. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.97. 23andMe has a 12-month low of 7.32 and a 12-month high of 18.16.

Get 23andMe alerts:

ME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.