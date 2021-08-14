Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.96. 186,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

