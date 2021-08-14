Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund makes up 1.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 89,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 40,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,344. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

