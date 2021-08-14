Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce sales of $79.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $102.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $295.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $362.58 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,474 shares of company stock worth $346,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 761,781 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 685,940 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $8,043,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $8.52. 389,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,904. The firm has a market cap of $444.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

