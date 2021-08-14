Basic Attention Token Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $123.91 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.00878968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00100994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,115,982 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.