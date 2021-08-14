NAOS Finance (NAOS) Achieves Market Cap of $7.12 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001729 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00135330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00154592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,876.99 or 1.00237138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.00871537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

