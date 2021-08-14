NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 18,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10. NextSource Materials has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

