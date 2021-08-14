Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Decreases By 97.6%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $91.82. 7,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.89. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
