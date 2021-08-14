Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Decreases By 97.6%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $91.82. 7,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.89. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

