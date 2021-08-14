$0.39 EPS Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.43. 99,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

