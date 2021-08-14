Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

