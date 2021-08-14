Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.17. The stock had a trading volume of 822,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.