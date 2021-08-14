Hartford Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $2,429,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $4,682,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.76. 16,648,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,826. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.