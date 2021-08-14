Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post $164.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.07 million and the highest is $172.70 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $145.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $685.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.72 million to $705.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $679.23 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $715.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.79. 393,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,203. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $36.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $220,640.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,627. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,791 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $14,461,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $404,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

