Ark Market Capitalization Tops $173.59 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $173.59 million and approximately $28.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002823 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,252,884 coins and its circulating supply is 131,131,987 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.