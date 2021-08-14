Conflux Network (CFX) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $287.03 million and approximately $23.80 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,891.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.42 or 0.06948838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $669.65 or 0.01428071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00386956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00140309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00577861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00350756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00303643 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 866,534,298 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

