The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. 7,702,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,739,246. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

