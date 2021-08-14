$29.27 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report sales of $29.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.73 million. Omeros posted sales of $26.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $94.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $94.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $113.20 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities increased their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $15.33. 242,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $958.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

