Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 466.8% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IFXY stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,757,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,486,805. Infrax Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Infrax Systems Company Profile

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

