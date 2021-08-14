Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 466.8% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IFXY stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,757,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,486,805. Infrax Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Infrax Systems Company Profile
