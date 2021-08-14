Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. 424,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.17.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

