KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 430,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,126. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73.

