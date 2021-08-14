KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 1,545 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,838 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. 4,398,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

