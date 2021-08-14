KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLAC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.88. 596,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.12. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

