Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.79. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPAA. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MPAA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. 39,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,676. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $411.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,358 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,108,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

