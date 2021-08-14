Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.23. 401,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,662. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

