Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 29.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

WASH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $901.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

