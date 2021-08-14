Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 29.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

WASH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $901.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.