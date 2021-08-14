SmartCash (SMART) Price Up 23.3% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. SmartCash has a market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $581,722.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,780.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.96 or 0.06936569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.76 or 0.01429576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.78 or 0.00386441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00140611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.03 or 0.00579372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.00351121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00304969 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

