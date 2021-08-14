pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Tops One Day Volume of $177.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $55,772.31 and $177.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for about $5.91 or 0.00012633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.61 or 0.00879875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00100856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043864 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

