KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,599,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,353,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,702 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLBL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. 7,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97.

