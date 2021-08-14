KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 62 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.5% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,851.60. The stock had a trading volume of 261,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,032.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,558.86.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

