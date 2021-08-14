Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 122,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $357.98. 1,219,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

