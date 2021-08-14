Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 899.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%.

Shares of AYLA stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 3,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,473. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $161.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYLA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

