PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Issues Earnings Results

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. 303,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,641. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97.

In other news, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,423 shares of company stock worth $13,022,771 in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PMV Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

