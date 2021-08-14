PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Issues Earnings Results

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. 303,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,641. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97.
In other news, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,423 shares of company stock worth $13,022,771 in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
