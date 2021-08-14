KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in July

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

KUKAY stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 236. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $86.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

