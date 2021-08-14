KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in July

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
KUKAY stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 236. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $86.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
