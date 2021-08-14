Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Increases By 571.0%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 571.0% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MXSG remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,550. Mexus Gold US has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

