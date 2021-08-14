Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Increases By 571.0%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 571.0% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MXSG remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,550. Mexus Gold US has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.
