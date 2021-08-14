NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82.
NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NTT DATA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.
