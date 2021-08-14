NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NTT DATA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

