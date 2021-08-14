Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Up 678.5% in July

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 678.5% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 335,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,821. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.79. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

