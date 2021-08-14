Alpha Impact 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,486.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $17,486.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00134997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00154381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,857.09 or 1.00243282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.68 or 0.00872169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

