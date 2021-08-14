Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys 4,801 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VO remained flat at $$244.15 during trading on Friday. 384,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

