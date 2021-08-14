BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Volume Hits $34.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $34.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001175 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00072452 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTZCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.