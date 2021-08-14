Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.48. 1,423,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,649. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

