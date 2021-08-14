Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,139 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,836,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 65.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

